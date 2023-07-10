(KTXL) — A festival filled with tacos, tequila and live music entertainment is making its way to Stockton in September.

According to a press release, the Tacos and Tequila Fest will take place on Sept. 9 at Banner Island Ballpark, the home venue for the Stockton Ports.

Hip-hop artists T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon will take the stage alongside tons of food trucks and a dozen vendors for attendees to enjoy.

“By the time the gates open on September 9, Banner Island Park will have completely transformed into the Tacos & Tequila epicenter of the state,” Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to put on an event of this caliber of our community here at Banner Island Ballpark.:

T.I. is a three-time Grammy winner with 11 studio albums and is known for songs such as “Whatever You Like,” “Bring Em Out,” and “Live Your Life.”

Rick Ross is another rapper with hits under his belt such as “Hustlin’” “Aston Martin Music,” and “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).”

Lil Jon is known for massive hits including “Get Low,” “Lovers and Friends,” and “Turn Down for What.”

Tickets for the Tacos and Tequila Fest start at $75 for general admission while on-field VIP tickets are $125. The VIP tickets include Tequila Tastery tickets, priority space in front of the stage and a commemorative lanyard.

Club level and back porch VIP tickets are $180.

Tickets go on sale on July 13 online or at the Banner Island Ballpark ticket office.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

The Tacos and Tequila Fest is a national event that takes place in various forms in major cities throughout the United States, most recently occurring in Fresno.