(KTXL) — A 15-year-old from Stockton was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stealing a Hyundai, leading police on a chase, and being found with a firearm, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said that around 11 a.m., a stolen vehicle was spotted by law enforcement and led deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit on Interstate 5 from Lathrop to downtown Stockton.

The pursuit ended when the Hyundai got stuck in traffic. The teen then tried to flee on foot after his vehicle was boxed in by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was arrested after a brief foot chase and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on “various charges relating to the firearm, stolen vehicle and pursuit,” the sheriff’s office said.