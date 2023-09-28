(FOX40.COM) — The 15-year-old who died after a shooting in downtown Stockton on Monday has been identified as Angelo Rivas Jr. by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The teenager was a resident of Stockton, the office said.

The Stockton Unified School District issued a statement Thursday morning, saying, “We are very saddened to inform you that one of our students lost their lives in a violent act in Stockton…We send sincere condolences to his family, friends and Franklin family.”

Rivas and another teen, who is 16, were shot around 4:30 p.m. near North Center and East Channel Streets, just over a block from Stockton City Hall.

A pastor who says he saw what happened said, “One of them fell and the other one took his shirt off and started to try and stop the blood…the only thing I can do is sit there and pray because I didn’t know what was going on or if the gunshots were going to stop.”

Stockton Police said officers responded and took both teenagers to the hospital.

Officials have not commented on what may have led up to the shooting. On Thursday, police said that no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.