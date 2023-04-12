(KTXL) — A teenager has been shot and another teenager was injured following a shooting near a Stockton park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Stockton Police Department.

After 3 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Unity Park, which is near Cesar Chavez High School. When officers arrived, police said they located two victims, with one being found shot and the other one being pistol whipped.

Police said both victims were transported to an area hospital and their conditions are unknown. According to police, the shooting victim is a 17-year-old student at a school within Stockton Unified School District.

Police said the investigation is active and is urging the public to avoid the area, as officers search for a suspect.

For anyone with information regarding the investigation, police said to call the department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Stockton Police Department website and call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

According to police, crime stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.