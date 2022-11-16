STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, four therapy llamas will be going to the University of the Pacific as a part of the “Save Your Drama for a Therapy Llama,” event.

This event will allow students at the University of the Pacific will have the opportunity to pet, feed, brush and take photos with the llamas.

The llamas have been trained for human interaction and are popular therapy animals due to their “gentle and caring persona when acting with humans.”

The llamas will be on campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.