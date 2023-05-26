(KTXL) —- Three separate armed robberies took place around the same time Thursday night in the Park, Valley Oak, and Lakeview districts, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police say the first robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the 1400 Block of South Airport Way. The suspect approached a man and a woman, 49 and 43.

The suspect pulled a gun on them and demanded their money. The victims complied, and the suspect left the scene.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man wearing white clothing.

Shortly after 10 p.m., two suspects armed with handguns approached a 26-year-old man at the 2000 Block of Pacific Avenue. The suspects, described as Black male adults, took the man’s possessions and fled.

Ten minutes later, in Lakeview, a third armed robbery took place, police said.

A 36-year-old man was working when two suspects entered his place of business and ordered him to hand over money. After the victim gave the money, the suspects left the area.

Police said the suspects were a Black male and a second man that was Hispanic or white.

Police did not indicate if the crimes are related to each other.