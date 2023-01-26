(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

— Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood

According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m.

Police said that a man was delivering merchandise when a vehicle stopped next to him. The suspects then stole the merchandise from the victim and threatened to shoot him. The suspects then fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Another robbery occurred in the 3300 block of Cathedral Circle around 12:40 p.m.

Police stated that a man was working when the suspect approached him. The suspect showed the victim he had a gun and “demanded the victim’s property.” The victim gave in to the suspect’s demands and then the suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle.

A third robbery occurred in the 200 block of East Church Street around 3 p.m.

Police said that a man was assaulted by three suspects who stole his property.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.