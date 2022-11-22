STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other.

At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside.

A man reported that his home in the 4400 block of Cotton Court in the Valley Oak District had been struck by gunfire.

Another man in the 200 block of East Bianchi Road also in the Valley Oak District reported that his house had been shot at.

The two residences are around one-tenth-of-a-mile from each other.

Neither of the men were harmed during the shooting, according to police.

Around the same time, one person was injured in a shooting in the area of Bianchi Road and El Dorado Street in the Lakeview District.

Police say that a 41-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile were shot at while in their vehicle by an unknown suspect.

The woman was struck during the shooting and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.