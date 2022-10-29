STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning.

The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived in the area they said they found three homes and three vehicles had been shot, but no injuries were reported. There is no suspect at this time.

At 9:09 p.m., a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Royal Oaks Drive was able to get help from a resident, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

The third shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bennington Court at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were inside their home when it was struck by bullets, according to police.

There were no reported injuries and there is not suspect information at this time.