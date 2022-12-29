(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim and fled and that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect was arrested later located and arrested without incident.

The second incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Quail Lake Drive, police said.

According to police, two roommates, a 21-year-old female and a 20-year-old male, were arguing with their roommate, 19, when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the other two.

Police said the victims were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Stockton Police Department said the suspect was arrested without incident.

Both suspects are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.