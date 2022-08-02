STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police detectives arrested two people in connection with the death of a man on December 18, 2021.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 23, and Juwan Potter, 24, in connection with the shooting, which occurred at Van Buskirk Park.

On December 18, 2021, Stockton Police said that they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle on the 700 block of Houston Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Medics arrived to the park and declared the man dead soon after.

Gomez and Potter have been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.