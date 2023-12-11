(FOX40.COM) — Two people died in an early morning crash in Stockton on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton station.

At 12:15 a.m., while driving a 1999 Toyota SUV southbound on Industrial Park Drive the 31-year-old driver made an “unsafe” turning movement for an unknown reason and lost control.

The vehicle crashed into the center median near Van Ryn Avenue, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.

Neither the driver nor the passenger, a 33-year-old from Utah, were wearing their seatbelts. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle.

CHP believes that drugs and/or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.