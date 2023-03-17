(KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton on Thursday left two people dead and one wounded, according to the Stockton Police Department.

– Video above: Double fatal shooting in Modesto

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Tiffany Street after receiving reports of a shooting around 9:10 p.m.

Three males were located with gunshot wounds, one of which was a 20-year-old that was declared dead at the scene.

The other two males were transported to an area hospital where the second male, a 17-year-old, died of his injuries. The third victims, a 19-year-old, condition is currently unknown.

An investigation is underway by homicide detectives who are working to establish a motive and collect suspect information.