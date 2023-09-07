(FOX40.COM) — Two people received non-life-threatening injuries in two incidents Wednesday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, in one incident, a 60-year-old man was on East Weber Avenue around 5:25 p.m. when the suspect “became upset.”

Police said the suspect then stabbed the victim with a sharp object and left the area.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In the second incident, police said a 21-year-old man was in an argument with the suspect around 6:45 p.m. near California Street and Hazelton Avenue.

According to police, after the 21-year-old picked up a rock the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.