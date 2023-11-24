(FOX40.COM) — Two men were injured in shootings in Stockton early Friday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

In the first shooting, the victim was near South El Dorado Street and East Second Street around 1 a.m. when he was shot.

The suspects also stole the man’s property.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on West Lane.

The victim was in a parking lot when he was shot by two suspects.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.