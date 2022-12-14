STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office.

The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west.

The vehicles were traveling at an unknown rate of speed and CHP officials believed that the Dodge crossed into the westbound lanes hitting the Prius head-on.

CHP said that following the collision the Dodge continued eastbound for several hundred feet before catching on fire.

Each of the drivers of the vehicle died in the collision and no other occupants were in either vehicle, according to CHP.