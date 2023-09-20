(FOX40.COM) — Two people were found dead inside a home in Stockton on Wednesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

After 10 a.m., the sheriff’s office said a wellness check was requested at a residence on the 6300 block of Harrisburg Place.

When deputies arrived, officials said they found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Officials said they are unsure of the relation between the two, but both are assumed to have lived in the home.

The sheriff’s office said it believes there’s no threat to the community, but is telling the public to avoid the area due to law enforcement activity.