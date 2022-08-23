STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in shootings Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

An adult male was shot near West Oak Street just before 8 p.m. and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department’s overnight report.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting.

According to police, a woman was driving near 11th Street and Viva Plaza just after 10 p.m. when someone shot multiple times at her.

Police said the victim sustained a minor injury and declined medical treatment.

Police do not have information on a suspect in the 11th Street shooting.