(KTXL) — Two men were shot after a road rage incident occurred in Stockton on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that the incident occurred near Holman Road and Telstar Place around 5:45 p.m. when the two victims were driving in the area.

According to police, the two victims were “involved in a road rage incident with an SUV.”

Police said during the incident the suspect fired gunshots at the victim’s vehicle, hitting both victims.

The victims were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.