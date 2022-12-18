STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, two people were shot in two separate incidents in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the 600 Block of East Hammer Lane. A 22-year-old woman was walking and was shot by an unknown subject. She was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment of a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Police said that the second incident occurred in the 500 Block of West Acacia Street. A 37-year-old man was shot by an unknown subject while driving a car. The victim then took himself to a local hospital to get treatment for a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”