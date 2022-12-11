STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department.

The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect.

Police said that officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect for “attempted homicide and weapons charges.” The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident occurred in the 1100 Block of Delivery Street. A 59-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument with the suspect.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene after shooting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.