STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue.

According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving measures but the pedestrian died from his injuries.

Police said traffic personnel are investigating the collision.