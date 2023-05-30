(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a search for a wanted fugitive on Tuesday ended with two people being arrested.

Deputies were in the 1200 block of Carlton Avenue in Stockton Tuesday afternoon and closed off multiple roads. According to the sheriff’s office, they were searching for a fugitive hiding in a home or nearby yard.

The suspect was reportedly wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm and evading law enforcement with disregard for public safety.

A SWAT team and other critical response teams were at the scene, and the incident concluded with two people being arrested.

No one was injured.