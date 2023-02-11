(KTXL) — The University of the Pacific honored one of its own when Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll received an honorary doctorate degree in May 2022.

“This really goes deep because of the years and the background and how much happened when we were here,” Carroll told FOX40 in a previous interview.

Carroll isn’t the only Super Bowl-winning coach to be a product of Stockton, as Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Flores was once a quarterback for the Tigers.

Flores led the Oakland Raiders to two Super Bowls in the 1980s and was the first minority head coach in professional football history to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Pacific Tigers football team has a place in Stockton history, but what happened to the program?

After 77 years of fielding a team, the university suspended its football program in 1995 in an effort to save money for its athletic department. The financial implications included funding scholarships as a private institution.

“It was really a financial decision and there were some external factors that went beyond our control,” said Cindy Spiro, who served as Pacific’s assistant athletic director at the time of the program’s disbandment. “Other factors include the loss of competition in the state of California.”

Glenn “Pop” Warner, left, famed retired football coach, presents Eddie LeBaron the top notch little TP formation quarterback of the College of Pacific, Stockton, with the first annual Pop Warner award for the most valuable football player on the Pacific Coast. LeBaron was selected for the award in a poll of Pacific coast sports writers and broadcasters, he was also given an engraved wristwatch. The award was made Jan. 31, 1950 at Palo Atlo, California. (AP Photo)

Between 1987 and 1992, four of Pacific’s traditional rivals dropped football, making it difficult for the program to have a geographically-friendly schedule. Pacific’s rivals that dropped football around that time were California State University, Fullerton, Long Beach State, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Santa Clara University.

“In total, 22 have dropped football in the state of California,” Spiro told FOX40 News in a phone interview. “Basically, the loss of some natural rivals close by really impacted the financial situation at Pacific.”

In its last season, the Tigers were an NCAA Division I program in the Big West Conference, which no longer sponsors football.

Other alumni of the program include Eddie LeBaron, Amos Alonzo Stagg, former NFL coach Hue Jackson and Eddie Macon, who became the Chicago Bears’ first Black player in franchise history after being Pacific’s first African-American member of the football team.

The Tigers football stadium was named after Stagg from 1988 until it was demolished in 2014. Stagg also has a high school named after him in Stockton.

The area where Amos Stagg Memorial Stadium once stood is home to different athletic facilities for the tennis, soccer, and field hockey programs at Pacific. The stadium was built in 1950 and was the Tigers’ home for 64 years.

Although the program longer exists, its history was immortalized in April 2022. The university built a 9,000-square-foot space on campus called the Stagg Memorial Football Plaza where alumni and students can learn about the football program’s storied past.

Spiro was co-chair of a 22-person steering committee that embarked on an initiative to build the plaza. Carroll and former Pacific athletic director Ted Leland were also co-chairs of the committee.

The initiative, which was called the Pacific Legacy Project, also included preserving history through archives such as photos, records, and programs through digitalization.

“Its greatest legacy is the people that came out that program is the people the impact that they had,” Spiro said. “That’s one of the reasons that we did the plaza.”