(KTXL) — A woman suspected of setting fire to a Stockton triplex that had people inside it was arrested in Minnesota, police said.

Stockton Police said the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force found and arrested 37-year-old Cyntrail Anderson on suspicion of homicide, attempted homicide and arson.

In late January, a triplex on Bancroft Way, near Rion Way, was set on fire. A 63-year-old woman was found dead inside by first responders.

She was identified as Leola Johnson.

A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were injured in the fire and taken to the hospital.

Anderson will be extradited to California and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 209-937-8323.