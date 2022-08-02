STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of the vehicle by three women.

The woman was then struck by a man with a firearm and the suspects fled the scene, according to police.

Police said they are looking for three black females and a black male adult as suspects in the carjacking.