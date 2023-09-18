(FOX40.COM) — A woman was fatally shot in Stockton early Sunday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting near East Lafayette Street around 2 a.m.

The police department said officers found a woman, 46, with multiple gunshot wounds who died from her injuries.

According to police, while officers were investigating the homicide, a man “became combative” and assaulted them.

The police department said an officer used his taser on the suspect while arresting him.

According to police, the man is facing charges of battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.