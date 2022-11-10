STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing.

According to police, officers found a woman stabbed inside a vehicle. When medical personnel arrived on the scene they pronounced her dead.

Homicide detectives are working on the investigation and there is no motive or information regarding the suspect.