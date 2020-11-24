Stockton’s Mayor Tubbs is out. What will happen to his social service programs?

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Scholarships for Stockton students, programs to address the city’s violence and providing some families with a basic income were just a few of the programs Mayor Michael Tubbs introduced to the city.

Tubbs first introduced Advance Peace to the city and since 2018, the program’s leaders have worked to rehabilitate some of the community’s most violent offenders, or whom they call “fellows.”

And as Tubbs’ time as mayor draws to a close, Program Strategy Manager Nuri Muhammad said Advance Peace will remain.

“We’ll be working regardless to who’s in office,” Muhammad told FOX40.

Muhammad said the organization does not receive any city funding.

“We were a little concerned at first but it did start ‘no city funds.’ But it actually ended up being a good thing ‘cause it left us to be quite independent,” he explained.

The organization is also known to provide fellows with cash stipends and trips.

Some have argued the actions reward bad behavior but Muhammad said they provide counseling, therapy and resources, which are parts of the program that are geared toward promoting peace.

“Cut into some of the systematic violence that we see happening in our neighborhoods,” Muhammad said. “That’s always our hope.”

The mayor’s introduction of a universal basic income also drew criticism.

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, a privately-funded program, gave 125 Stockton families a guaranteed income of $500 a month for two years. That timeframe was extended as a result of the pandemic.

In March, one of the recipients explained how the pilot program eased much of his family’s stress.

“I’m up to date with everything, my rent, everything. It’s only $500 but it helps when you stretch it, when you know how to work it,” said Tomas Vargas Jr., a March 2020 SEED recipient.

The plans for SEED will also remain unchanged, as the last disbursement is set to go out in January 2021.

Stockton Scholars is another program Mayor Tubbs introduced. It too will remain unchanged.

FOX40 reached out to both Tubbs and Mayor-elect Kevin Lincoln and is awaiting their replies.