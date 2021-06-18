Stockton’s Oak Park Ice Rink completes $2M renovation

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Few things are better than spending a hot day at an ice rink, and Stockton’s Oak Park Ice Rink has just completed a $2 million renovation of its facility.

“When people walk into Oak Park Ice Rink now, they are going to see a facility that is up-to-date when it comes to the ice, when it comes to the glass, when it comes to the walls and they’re going to be excited to play here,” said general manager Derek Eisler. “So, I just think it’s going to benefit everybody, from every demographic of Stockton.”

Eisler has had a vision for Stockton for more than a decade.

And over the past 9 months it became a reality.

Eisler gutted the 50-year-old facility and replaced it all with the most state-of-the-art skating technology this side of the Mississippi River.

“So, it’s built on a concrete floor, and it keeps it colder, it keeps it a little bit better, it keeps it fresher,” Eisler explained.

“It’s pretty different,” said hockey player Max Clark. “Everything looks nice and new. It’s a privilege for sure.”

Oak Park Ice Rink is expecting a 25-30% bump in business, either from hockey, figure skating or curling.

“I think that some of the people who didn’t want to play here, because it was an old, cosmetic-looking building, are going to come back and play,” Eisler told FOX40.

The city of Stockton is planning a grand opening for July. Until then though, admission at Oak Park is invite-only.