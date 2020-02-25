Watch Now
Stolen car chase ends in North Sacramento neighborhood; police searching for driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento police officers are looking for a driver after ending a pursuit involving a stolen car.

Just before 7 a.m., officers saw an occupied stolen car in the area of Lampasas Avenue. They engaged in a pursuit when the driver didn't stop, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The pursuit was called off in the area of Traction Avenue when the driver hit a parked car, causing minor damage.

The driver left the scene on foot.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area but were unable to find the driver.

This story is developing.

