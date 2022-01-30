Stolen cellphone leads Sacramento deputies to 3 armed robbery suspects in Dixon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men were arrested Friday afternoon after law enforcement tracked them down through a stolen cellphone obtained during a robbery in Sacramento.

At 3:41 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by hold-up alarms at a jewelry business on Howe Avenue near Hurley Way.

Sheriff’s officials said employees at the business saw one of their customers get robbed in the parking lot.

Three men drove up in a vehicle, and two of them got out and approached the robbery victim at gunpoint, officials reported.

Deputies said one of the men took the personal belongings of the victim while the other took the victim’s briefcase before fleeing in the vehicle.

The victim was unharmed during the robbery.

Deputies said the victims’ cellphone was in the briefcase, allowing law enforcement to track the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office air support unit, known as STAR, tracked the vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Davis.

STAR guided Davis police officers to the vehicle, and they tried to stop the vehicle, but they sped off instead.

Officers chased the vehicle onto the surface streets in Dixon, where officials said the driver lost control and crashed. All three men left the crashed vehicle and fled into a nearby apartment complex.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Yolo and Solano counties responded, helping Davis police set up a perimeter to search for the men.

Without incident, officers located and arrested 21-year-old Jasoni Darien Davis of Fairfield, 20-year-old Keishawn Zachary Jones of Fairfield, and Reginald Philanders Soriano, an Antioch man in his 20s.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies said they took custody of the men and found a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine in the crashed vehicle.

All three suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on robbery and conspiracy charges. Deputies said all three suspects posted $50,000 bail each and were released several hours later.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information relating to this incident are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at https://www.sacsheriff.com/ or by calling (916) 874-8477.