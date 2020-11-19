Stolen fire engine driven through Butte County fire station’s door

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A thief who stole a fire engine from a Butte County volunteer fire station left behind major damage, according to Cal Fire.

The fire engine was recovered later in the day in the Kelly Ridge area but it had “minor to moderate damage.”

Cal Fire says the break-in at Volunteer Fire Station #60 in Brush Creek happened between 3:30 p.m and 6 p.m.

The unidentified thief caused major damage by driving the fire engine through the station’s apparatus bay door.

“It’s absolutely pathetic that someone would attack a volunteer fire station, especially one in a community that has endured so much tragedy,” said Butte County Fire Chief John Messina.

The station also had some of its equipment stolen.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.