FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect is in the hospital following a pursuit that lead to a stand off in Fair Oaks, the Sacrmento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it assisted the Citrus Heights Police Department in chasing a stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect got out of the vehicle on Long Acres Court in Fair Oaks and entered a home “occupied by a husband and wife.”

The sheriff’s office said the husband was able to run away to safety. The female later jumped out of a second story window and was taken to the hospital.

The standoff ended around 2 a.m. Monday and the suspect was taken to the hospital.