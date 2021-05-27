Stolen wedding rings returned to widow near 1-year anniversary of husband’s death

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Shingle Springs returned stolen wedding rings to a woman “almost one year to the day of her husband‘s passing,” according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say Lainey Lord was at work in Shingle Springs on April 23 when her purse was stolen with her wedding rings inside.

Lord’s husband died last year in a vehicle accident, according to officials.

Investigators say the thief used Lord’s credit cards at multiple locations in El Dorado and Sacramento counties.

One of the businesses where the fraud took place was able to share surveillance video of the fraudster’s license plate with investigators.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, deputies say they were able to identify a stolen vehicle suspect and arrest 45-year-old Melissa Dawn Corallino-Tschanz in Sacramento County for charges related to the separate stolen vehicle investigation.

During their investigation, deputies say they were able to recover Lord’s rings and they were safely returned to her on May 21, almost exactly one year later from her husband’s death.