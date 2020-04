CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights is helping women and children in need.

Along with Sammy’s Restaurant, they are donating over 200 meals every Friday to Saint John’s Program for Real Change. That will feed all the women and children currently in their shelter services.

Cooking will begin at 11 a.m. each Friday with delivery set for 4:30 p.m.