(KTXL) — A fast-moving storm brings rain to the Sacramento Valley Saturday morning, but skies are forecasted to be clear and warm for Easter Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra and warned that mountain snow and gusty winds will impact travel in the region through Saturday afternoon.

“A weather system will bring moderate snow to the NorCal mountains today. Be prepared for chain controls, travel delays and reduced visibility at times,” NWS meteorologists wrote in their advisory.

More than half a foot of snow is expected to fall above 6,000 feet with higher amounts above 6,500 feet in the Sierra.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

FOX40 meteorologist Kristina Werner said the morning storm in the Valley will clear out quickly turning into scattered, isolated showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds are expected throughout the day with the strongest blowing over northern and central Sacramento Valley and the Sierra Crest.

Dry weather is expected Easter Sunday with Monday also clear to start the work week.

Beginning Tuesday morning, Northern California will see periods of rain and snow in the Valley and the Sierra.