KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Interstate 80 were briefly closed Thursday morning after Caltrans said several cars spun out while driving in the snow.

Caltrans is requiring vehicles traveling on I-80 between Nyack and Truckee to have snow chains.

The requirement also applies to vehicles traveling on Highway 50 between Kyburz and Myers.

Vehicles with snow tires operating in four-wheel drive are exempt from the requirement.

Caltrans said drivers who need to travel through the affected areas should expect delays.

“Drive safe. We already know we’re going to be late because your GPS is saying yeah, we’re already going to be late. So we’re good. We’re good on that,” said one motorist passing through on a business trip.