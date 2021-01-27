Storm’s aftermath continues to impact Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Power outages across the region continue and not even stoplights can’t escape their fury.

Adelaide Ford lives near Florin Road and she is one of tens of thousands of people without power after the winds battered homes and trees Tuesday night.

“They were howling. We had some Santa Ana winds. It was kind of tough,” Ford told FOX40.

Ford says she is nearing 24 hours since she last had her lights on.

“They specifically said 12 midnight and I need my power,” Ford said.

“We are getting there as quickly as possible,” said Chris Capra with SMUD.

Capra says they knew this would be a powerful storm and that’s exactly what it has become.

“Could be one of the most powerful storms in the last 20 years. I would say top five,” Capra explained.

He adds it has usually taken a few days to fully restore power after similar storms, but this time around he doesn’t believe that will be the case.

For SMUD — Wednesday morning was the peak for outages.

Capra told FOX40 that 156,000 SMUD customers were without power around Sacramento County.

Wherever you go, the same problem persists.

In West Sacramento, the Broderick neighborhood was pitch black.

“Our entire service area has been impacted, but we have had a large amount of customers out in the Sacramento region,” explained Megan McFarland with PG&E.

McFarland also agrees this could be the largest storm in the past decade. She adds that 235,000 people lost power in their service area.

Both she and Sapra say crews are working in difficult conditions. As the winds whip around, crews are forced to stay grounded and wait for the winds to die down.

“Restoring a pole on a clear day 70-degree day, it would take 6-8 hours,” Capra explained.

“At times that can make repairs more challenging,” McFarland told FOX40.

Both ask people to be patient .

For Ford, in the meantime she will turn to her fireplace for warmth and grab a blanket, hoping she doesn’t have to spent too much more time without power.

“That morning get up with no heat is outrageous and it’s freezing,” Ford said.

‘Yesterday was like a 10. Today is more like a 3’

Winds that toppled big rigs Tuesday night were much calmer Wednesday.

“So, if I was to compare yesterday was like a 10. Today is more like a 3,” said Sacramento business owner Jacky Lam.

But the elements were still out Wednesday night.

“Today, it was just a bit more windchill,” Lam told FOX40.

Adam Marchant and his family were driving back to Sacramento County on Highway 99 and said drivers still needed to be mindful.

“It was pretty crazy,” Marchant said. “Rain was coming down, puddling on the side of the road. So if you hit one of those puddles, it could pull you in a direction you don’t want to go.”

Sarah Delfino said she took note of Tuesday night’s destruction while delivering the mail in the morning.

“There were things that were down. Power lines down and telephone poles,” Delfino said. “But other than that, it wasn’t as bad as I thought. But still people, people still have their outages.”

Some cars carefully passed through a Sacramento intersection where the power shut off the traffic lights.

Power was also out in a Wilton neighborhood. Crews closed the road as an officer helped at a distance.

Although power was restored at the postal office Delfino works at, some area residents are still waiting.

“Their power is still out,” Delfino said.

And for the wet days ahead, Marchant had some advice for his fellow drivers.

“You definitely gotta pay attention. Both hands on the wheel. Watch other drivers. Just be attentive,” Marchant said.