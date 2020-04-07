Strangers step in to help Antelope restaurant after vandal throws rock through front window

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Shattered glass littered a shuttered Antelope restaurant Monday.

“It hurts, you know. Your heart is in your throat,” said Dwight Barnett, the owner of House of Chicken and Ribs.

On Saturday morning, Barnett discovered a rock had been thrown straight through the front window of his business.

“Someone is just sick out there to want to harm someone at this time,” Barnett told FOX40. “You have to know that people are hurting right now.”

It was a tough blow for the Antelope staple, which was already closed down for the first time in 21 years because of the new coronavirus.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office called it a crime of opportunity, warning there could be more cases like this with shops shut down across the state. So, the sheriff’s office is being proactive by stepping up patrols near empty businesses.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot but it is a lot because when people see a patrol vehicle driving through a parking lot where businesses are closed, that definitely sends a message: ‘Hey, you know, we’re here, we’re paying attention’,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

But that message did not reach the vandal that affected the Barnetts, so they have been forced to pick up the pieces.

Repair shops they would normally call to fix broken windows are also shut down due to the pandemic.

So, they turned to Facebook, posting a plea for help in the neighborhood page.

“The responses from everybody in just a matter of minutes, seconds,” said Tyrus Barnett, Dwight’s grandson. “It was really humbling.”

Strangers stepped in, driving over with boards for the windows. Glass shops offered to make the repairs, with longtime customers footing the bill.

“It was really life-changing to see,” Tyrus said.

“That’s community support,” Dwight said. “All the years, it made it worth every second that I spent in that restaurant.”

The restaurant plans to reopen for takeout orders starting Tuesday.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.