Stray bullet from Oroville shooting hits 13-year-old inside home, 2 arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are behind bars in Butte County after a stray bullet from a shooting struck a 13-year-old inside a home.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on the night of Feb. 23 in front of a home on Tehama Avenue near 6th Street in Oroville.

Detectives said 20-year-old Trey Lee showed up with a group of people in front of 18-year-old Allen Riley’s home and both men shot at each other.

Detectives said the bullet fired by Lee entered a nearby home and debris from the bullet hit a 13-year-old victim.

The health condition of the child was not released. Detectives arrested both Lee and Riley on Feb. 26.

Butte County officials told FOX40 Tuesday that Riley was charged with assault with a firearm because he attempted to shoot Lee.

Lee was charged with carrying an unregistered firearm. Officials said detectives are still gathering details of Lee’s involvement in the gunfire exchange.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting investigation to contact detectives Zach Price or Tristan Harper at 530-538-7671.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.