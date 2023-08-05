(FOX40.COM) — Colusa County Animal Control has said it will no longer accept public surrender of stray or feral cats.

The agency said in a news release that from 2020 to now, the shelter has taken in nearly 2,000 cats, which must be held for 72 hours to give people a chance to claim them. In that timespan, Animal Control says only four cats were claimed and 333 rehomed.

Authorities also cited the health risks that holding stray or feral cats poses to other adoptable animals as a reason for ceasing their acceptance of them.

“The intake and care for each cat takes away valuable time and resources that could otherwise be used finding homes for adoptable cats and dogs or providing crucial field services to the public,” read the release.

Colusa County also suggested that the public refrain from feeding these unsocialized cats and allow them to find their own food sources through hunting, saying, “Feeding them conditions them to depend partially on humans who are not taking full responsibility for them.”

So, what do you do if you find a stray or feral cat?

The agency proposes that if the cat is friendly and healthy, it may be owned and should be allowed to return home on its own.

If the animal is injured, Animal Control says it can be called to, “assess the situation.”

Officials also said that cat mothers leave their young for up to six hours at a time, and, “removing kittens or keeping close watch may result in unnecessary separation of kittens from their best resource for survival: Their mother.”

Anyone interested in managing a cat colony in their neighborhood is welcome to contact Animal Control at 530-458-0229 to receive further information.