Street gang investigation leads to 34 arrests in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department, along with several other agencies, arrested 34 people as part of an investigation into street gangs.

Due to an increase in violent crime, police say they began Operation Criptonyte and looked into several street gangs in Stockton that were known to be connected to the crimes: Asian Boyz, Muddy Boyz Crips, Lil Ruthless Criminals Comstocc Crips and Loctown Crips.

The rise in crime allegedly involved several of the gangs and an alliance between them from 2018 until 2020.

Investigators say they eventually learned that the beneficial relationships between some of the gangs had broken down and gang rivalries began.

“The collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners was based on focused enforcement for those groups that continued violence in our community,” said Police Chief Eric Jones in a press release.

Operation Criptonyte led to the seizure of 38 guns, about $40,000, a pound of cocaine, 5 pounds of suspected methamphetamines, 1,300 pills that might be ecstasy and “an abundance” of marijuana.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to make more arrests.