Street Soccer USA brings Ladies First Initiative to Oak Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Street Soccer USA launched an after school sports and mentorship program Thursday for young women.

The organization hosted the kick-off at their street soccer pitch at the Oak Park Community Center.

The program is part of the Ladies First Initiative aimed toward breaking down barriers and creating a space for young women to grow.

“If we can create a bigger community who buys into knowing that everybody deserves equal opportunity, who deserves a place to play, who deserves to be educated, who deserves to just be their best, imagine what can be possible,” Olympian and World Cup Champion Brandi Chastain explained.

As for carrying on a sports and mentoring program during the pandemic, a representative for Street Soccer USA says they will be conducting their program within state guidelines for youth sports.