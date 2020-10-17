Street Soccer USA opens second Sacramento facility near Broadway, W streets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Street Soccer USA opened its second Sacramento facility on Friday morning.

Union Pacific Street Soccer USA is adjacent to O’Neil Park, just between Broadway and W streets.

For now, there are no contact soccer games allowed.

But, small group training with distancing is allowed, and families can come out in small groups.

“Once COVID has passed, 70% of the time, this field will be entirely dedicated to our neighborhood across the street and people living in the region who also may not have had access to playing. So we’ll provide the space for free,” Street Soccer USA managing director Lisa Wrightsman said.

Eventually, they hope to welcome leagues and get to 12-hours of soccer a day.

The facility was a community collaboration funded by Union Pacific Railroad on land provided by the City of Sacramento, with labor assisted by the Sacramento Fire Department.

World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist Brandi Chastain was on hand for the celebration.

“We talk about the lessons that can be learned through sports, that can be learned for young people,” Chastain said. “There’s no doubt that is, to me, the undercurrent for everything. It will change the way kids feel about themselves. It will change the way people look at them. It will change the impact they have on the community.”