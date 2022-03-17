SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Teachers Association set a strike date, in the case that no agreement is reached between the unions and the district.

The SCTA and Service Employees Union International Local 1021 authorized a strike in a March 10 vote.

In a press release from the SEIU 1021 last week, they cited different alleged grievances tied to a teacher shortage and lack of resources for students.

“As educators, we have a moral responsibility to advocate for our students,” said SCTA President David Fisher. “Warehousing kids in cafeterias and auditoriums and doubling and tripling classes is not the way to teach. Rather than work with us to address the staffing crisis and create an environment that would help to recruit and retain educators, Superintendent Jorge Aguilar blames teachers and other frontline staff for administrative failures that leave students and their families abandoned.”

SCUSD Superintendent Aguilar issued a statement in response to the strike authorization by the unions.

A strike will hurt our students, families, and employees. After nearly three years of interrupted learning due to COVID-related school closures, illness, and quarantines, it is heartbreaking that SCTA and SEIU union leadership is planning a strike that would hurt our students and cause unnecessary disruptions in our community.



This strike is hurtful to all of our families that have been waiting for their children’s school experience to get back to normal. Taking away students’ access to learning time and the support services that our schools provide is inappropriate. This is especially hurtful and harmful to our most vulnerable students who count on our schools as safe havens, and families who are unable to keep their children unsupervised at home. Superintendent Jorge Aguilar

The SCTA said the strike is set for March 23, if no agreement is reached.