Strong, dry winds sweep through Sacramento region, expected to continue through Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Dry winds swept through the Sacramento region Monday afternoon fueling a small grass fire near Woodland.

Compared to winter in 2019, when rainstorms washed away drought and fire dangers, winter in 2021 is making fire season a year-round event.

Video captured flames burning through dry grass near southbound Interstate 5 as if the month was August.

Woodland firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading very far. The wind helped their cause by pushing the flames toward a muddy field where the fire ran out of fuel.

A few miles to the south, travelers landing at Sacramento International Airport told FOX40 they were glad to be on solid ground after a white-knuckle landing in Monday’s gusty winds.

“It was pretty rough when we got to the bottom,” said traveler Krishia Evenson. “They just told us to try to stay in our seats as much as possible, that there was going to be a little bit more turbulence coming into Sacramento. And it was a little bit more than most flights that I’ve taken.”

On the California Highway Patrol dispatch logs, there were no reports of major wind damage. But the wind event isn’t over, with strong gusts in the forecast through Tuesday.