‘Strong Mayor’ amendment proposed for Sacramento city charter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A coalition of community groups in Sacramento announced support for a change in the city charter giving the mayor more power to run the city government.

The proposal released Thursday essentially makes the mayor, who currently has one vote on the city council, the chief executive of the city with the power to propose its budget.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has been exploring a Strong Mayor amendment to the city charter for more than a year.

It stems in part from his frustration at not being able to distribute Measure U sales tax money to under-served neighborhoods after he got it approved by voters.

The proposal gives the mayor the power to select the city manager, who currently runs the city using his budget authority.

“The mayor would have the ability to approve or disapprove a budget if it wasn’t in line with the direction that a mayor campaigned on to win an election in the first place,” Steinberg said.

The coalition of Strong Mayor supporters included representatives of under-served communities, which in recent months have been clamoring for accountability and direct action from the mayor from social justice to homelessness.

“Change needs to happen and it needs to happen now and needs to be done in ways that are inclusive,” Chet Hewitt, president and CEO of the Sierra Health Foundation, said Thursday.

The amendment sets aside $40 million for neighborhood job and stimulus programs, places a race and gender standard for city ordinances and sets up an ethics commission to oversee the mayor’s office.

Business interests say a Strong Mayor would cut red tape.

“A more responsive, effective and efficient city government with direct levels of transparency and accountability from our elected mayor,” Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Amanda Blackwood said.

The proposal is similar to a charter amendment backed by Steinberg’s predecessor Kevin Johnson in 2014. It was soundly defeated at the polls by neighborhood activists who wanted to retain a voice through their council members.

Their arguments are the same today.

“I really see no practical reason why this is necessary and I don’t really think it honors the intent of our democracy or folks like me who run to represent our community,” City Councilmember-elect Katie Valenzuela said.

Steinberg says the times dictate the ability to act quickly and be more responsive to what residents want.

He says there are checks and balances in the amendment, both through the ballot box and the city council.

“The council could override the mayor, the mayor cannot spend a dime without the city council’s approval,” Steinberg said.

A public workshop will be held on the proposal on Tuesday.