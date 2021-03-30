Strong winds force large oak tree to fall onto Arden-Arcade power lines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A wind advisory was issued Tuesday for the Sacramento valley increasing the risk for downed trees.

With wind gusts reaching 30 mph, a large oak tree was blown over on top of powerlines in the Arden-Arcade area.

“There was this big crash sound that got my attention and I looked up and the power lines were waving back and forth pretty vigorously,” neighbor Kip Bridges told FOX40.

Crews worked through the afternoon to remove the tree.

A tree removal team used chain saws to clear limbs and branches that blocked Pasadena Avenue for hours.

Neighbors watching from afar to see a tree of that size dangling on utility lines that power their homes.

“The last big windstorm they lost a lot of trees but nothing like that,” said neighbor Kathy Crosswhite.

The tree fell away from houses and no one in the neighborhood was injured.

“I’m just thankful nobody was going down the street because we have so many walkers, people walking dogs and kids riding bikes so I’m just glad no one was out there,” Crosswhite said.

The fallen tree has homeowners thinking about maintaining the trees and other plants on their property ahead of what’s expected to be another hot, dry summer.

“You got to take care of your trees. Oak trees fail, large trees fail. We’re definitely going to have a dry summer so if you have big trees, you’re going to have to irrigate them or else this is going to happen,” explained Bridges.

The clean-up crew worked fast enough to keep residents safe and power was not affected in this neighborhood.