COOL, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Fire Protection District reported on Monday that several agencies were responding to a structure fire in Cool.

Fire officials reported the fire on social media around 9:50 p.m. and said that it was located on Urban Retreat Lane.

Although the structure was a total loss, according to fire officials, all of the occupants were able to escape without injury.

The fire spread to nearby vegetation and started a half-acre fire before crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire, according to fire officials.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night, according to fire officials, in order to address any hot spots or flare-ups in the surrounding grassland.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.